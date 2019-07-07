|
Joseph L. Foraker, Sr.
Wilmington - Joseph Lee Foraker Sr., age 74 passed away surround by his family after a long battle with cancer.
Joe was a brick layer for over 20 years, and then became a security officer before retiring.
He had a great work ethic and a thirst for knowledge. He enjoyed gardening, billiards and listening to country music.
He was predeceased by his mother Elda (Doughten), 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Joe is survived by his wife Dorothy (Ciritella), his children Joseph Jr. (Dawn) and Deana (Suzanne): his grandchildren Jeramey, Brittany, Adam, Cody, Alex, Destiny; 3 great grandchildren; 1 brother and 4 sisters.
Services will be held privately with his family.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Joe's memory be made to the Helen Graham Center, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Road, Newark, DE 19713.
