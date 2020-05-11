Joseph L. Hinderhofer
Wilmington - Joseph L. Hinderhofer of Wilmington, DE formerly of Wallingford, PA passed away on May 8, 2020. Joseph was born in Chester, PA on December 27, 1920, the son of the late Albert and Mary Elizabeth Hinderhofer.
Joseph was pre-deceased by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Jane Hinderhofer, his son, Joseph L. Hinderhofer Jr. and his 10 brothers and sisters.
Mr. Hinderhofer graduated from Chester H.S. and Pennsylvania State Extension program earning a degree in mechanical production and machine tool design. He retired from Sunoco in 1984.
Joseph enlisted in the Marine Corpsduring World War II, and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jimain 1945.
Over the years, Joseph was active in the Garden City Fire Company, the Delaware County Republican Party, the Sun Honor Club, the American Red Cross, and the Upland, PA Marine Corps Detachment.
Joseph enjoyed bowling, gardening, puzzles, especially cryptograms & Sudoku, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters Mary Jane Dougherty (Stephen) of Greenbackville, VA and Joan Permar (Mark) of Wilmington, DE and his four grandchildren, Robert & Matthew Dougherty, Quinn & Jillian Permar and his 4 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Dr. James Fierro and staff for years of compassion and care. Burial will be private. www.carrfuneralhome.net.
