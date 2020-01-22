|
Joseph M. Brogan
Wilmington - Joseph M. Brogan of Wilmington passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 am at St. Matthew R.C. Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.
