Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Matthew R.C. Church
901 E. Newport Pike
Wilmington, DE
Joseph M. Brogan Obituary
Joseph M. Brogan

Wilmington - Joseph M. Brogan of Wilmington passed away peacefully on January 21, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving family at his side.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 25 at 10:30 am at St. Matthew R.C. Church, 901 E. Newport Pike, Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington.

For full obituary visit delawarefuneral.com

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
