Joseph M. Dawson Sr.
Joseph M. Dawson, Sr.

Wilmington - Joseph M. Dawson, Sr., 67, passed away peacefully at home June 15, 2020.

He is survived by his loving partner of 20-years, Kerry Ann Osborne; children Michelle (Mal Reyes), Joseph III (Sheri), James (Stacy) and two granddaughters Annabella and Sophia. He has eight surviving siblings. Celebration of life arrangements will be postponed indefinitely. A complete obituary is available at mccreryandharra.com




Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
