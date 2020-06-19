Joseph M. Dawson, Sr.
Wilmington - Joseph M. Dawson, Sr., 67, passed away peacefully at home June 15, 2020.
He is survived by his loving partner of 20-years, Kerry Ann Osborne; children Michelle (Mal Reyes), Joseph III (Sheri), James (Stacy) and two granddaughters Annabella and Sophia. He has eight surviving siblings. Celebration of life arrangements will be postponed indefinitely. A complete obituary is available at mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.