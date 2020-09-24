1/1
Joseph M. Fahey Sr.
1928 - 2020
Joseph M. Fahey Sr

Wilmington - Joe, age 92, passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Joe will be remembered as a kind and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was retired from Gulf Oil Corporation. Joe enjoyed woodworking and was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles and Phillies.

Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary B. Fahey on February 20, 2020 and his son Michael Fahey.

Survivors include his daughter, Karen Jones (Jim); his sons, Joe Fahey (Vicki) and John Fahey (Karen); his daughter-in-law, Linda Fahey; his 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, September 29 at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd. Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
