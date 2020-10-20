Joseph M. Hagerty
Wilmington - Wilmington - Joseph M. Hagerty, age 76, of Wilmington, DE passed away, Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
Joseph was born in Wilmington, DE on May 16, 1944, the son of the late James A Hagerty and the late Josephine (Black) Hagerty. He was a 1963 graduate of Salesianum School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and served his country from 1964-1970. In 1966, he chose a career in law enforcement with the City of Wilmington Police Department. During his service to the department he was in the Patrol Division and Traffic Division, where he served as a Motorcycle Officer, the Vice Squad as an Undercover Vice Officer and Mounted Patrol.
He then switched careers which led him into banking where he worked for Wilmington Trust in their auto sales lot. Upon retirement from banking he took a position as an investigator for a group of lawyers in Philadelphia, PA. In his retirement years he decided to get a part time position as a school bus driver for the State of Delaware.
During his lifetime he enjoyed family, spending time at the beach and riding his motorcycle. His motorcycle adventures took him to several events in Daytona, Myrtle Beach, Ocean City and Wildwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ryan, his brother James (Jimmy) and a brother Francis (Franny). He left behind his loving wife of 42 years, Lorraine (Przybylek) Hagerty, a son Scott Hagerty and his wife Danielle, a daughter Jacque Wilson and her husband Steve, a daughter Heather Sobolewski and her husband Jeff, and his grandchildren Jeremy Wilson, Sydney Sobolewski, Ryley Sobolewski and Owen Hagerty; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at Mealey Funeral Home, Limestone and Milltown Roads, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26 at 12pm at St. Elizabeth's Church, Clayton and Cedar Streets, Wilmington, DE 19805.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to The American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214 Overland Park, KS 66202. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
