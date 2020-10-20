1/1
Joseph M. Hagerty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. Hagerty

Wilmington - Wilmington - Joseph M. Hagerty, age 76, of Wilmington, DE passed away, Monday, October 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Joseph was born in Wilmington, DE on May 16, 1944, the son of the late James A Hagerty and the late Josephine (Black) Hagerty. He was a 1963 graduate of Salesianum School. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves and served his country from 1964-1970. In 1966, he chose a career in law enforcement with the City of Wilmington Police Department. During his service to the department he was in the Patrol Division and Traffic Division, where he served as a Motorcycle Officer, the Vice Squad as an Undercover Vice Officer and Mounted Patrol.

He then switched careers which led him into banking where he worked for Wilmington Trust in their auto sales lot. Upon retirement from banking he took a position as an investigator for a group of lawyers in Philadelphia, PA. In his retirement years he decided to get a part time position as a school bus driver for the State of Delaware.

During his lifetime he enjoyed family, spending time at the beach and riding his motorcycle. His motorcycle adventures took him to several events in Daytona, Myrtle Beach, Ocean City and Wildwood.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ryan, his brother James (Jimmy) and a brother Francis (Franny). He left behind his loving wife of 42 years, Lorraine (Przybylek) Hagerty, a son Scott Hagerty and his wife Danielle, a daughter Jacque Wilson and her husband Steve, a daughter Heather Sobolewski and her husband Jeff, and his grandchildren Jeremy Wilson, Sydney Sobolewski, Ryley Sobolewski and Owen Hagerty; and a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Mealey Funeral Home, Limestone and Milltown Roads, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 26 at 12pm at St. Elizabeth's Church, Clayton and Cedar Streets, Wilmington, DE 19805.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to The American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Avenue, Suite 214 Overland Park, KS 66202. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved