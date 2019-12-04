|
Joseph Maguire
Wilmington - Joe Maguire, age 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born on August 27, 1940 to John and Lena Maguire. Joe was the beloved husband of the late Charlotte Maguire; devoted father of Anthony Maguire (Jenn), Jen Pollinger (Fran), Jill Sisofo and the late Lana Maguire Coleman. He was the loving grandfather of Marisa and the late Anthony Maguire Jr., Tyler Maguire and Brian Coleman, Francis and Julia Pollinger and Lana, Cole, Grant and Reece Sisofo. He was brother to Frank, John, George and Jim Maguire.
Joe graduated from Wilmington High School and was married to his high school sweetheart Charlotte Maguire for 55 years. They were devoted to their children and grandchildren. Joe's grandchildren were his pride and joy. He enjoyed attending their sporting events and was their biggest fan. Joe was a kind and generous friend to many. He had a way of making people laugh and was always the life of the party. Joe was an avid golfer and cherished the time he spent surrounded by friends and family. He will truly be missed by all.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10AM-11AM followed by a celebration of life Mass at 11AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 2503 Centerville Rd. Wilmington, DE, 19808. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019