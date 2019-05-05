Services
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Hicks Home For Funerals
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
Joseph Malcolm "Bunk" Shortlidge Jr. Obituary
Joseph Malcolm Shortlidge, Jr. "Bunk"

Earleville, MD - Joseph Malcolm "Bunk" Shortlidge, Jr., 81, of Earleville, MD, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Mr. Shortlidge is survived by seven children, two siblings, ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Funeral service with military honors will be 2 p.m., Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921, with visitation at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made payable to Amedisys Foundation or and sent in care of the funeral home at the above address.

hickshomeforfunerals.com
Published in The News Journal on May 5, 2019
