Joseph Michael Alexander
Wilmington - Joseph Michael Alexander, 35, passed away on August 12, 2019. Joe was employed with the Home Depot. He was a loving and devoted father to his 3 children, Alexis, Thomas and Zakarie Alexander. He is also survived by his mother Christina Tull, his brother James Alexander and numerous extended family.
A viewing will be held on Thursday August 22, from 6-8 pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers and donate to . To send a message of condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019