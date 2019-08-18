Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCrery and Harra Funeral Home
3710 Kirkwood Highway
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Alexander

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Alexander Obituary
Joseph Michael Alexander

Wilmington - Joseph Michael Alexander, 35, passed away on August 12, 2019. Joe was employed with the Home Depot. He was a loving and devoted father to his 3 children, Alexis, Thomas and Zakarie Alexander. He is also survived by his mother Christina Tull, his brother James Alexander and numerous extended family.

A viewing will be held on Thursday August 22, from 6-8 pm at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway Wilmington 19808. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers and donate to . To send a message of condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now