Joseph Morris Crookshanks
Newark - Joseph Morris Crookshanks, age 87, of Newark, DE, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the Wilmington Hospital.
Joseph was born in Wilmington, Delaware in 1932, son of the late Elbert E. and Mary B. Morris Crookshanks. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1955 to 1957. Joe was an auto mechanic for the Delaware State Police, retiring in 1994.
Joseph is predeceased by his first wife Dorothy Crookshanks and his granddaughter Rebecca Hood Orzechowski. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Loraine Crookshanks of Newark, DE, his daughters Robin M. Hood (William Zimkowski) of Lewes, DE and Brenda Veasey of Newark, DE, his grandson, Daniel Hood (Heather) of Newark and two great-grandchildren, Philip Parke, Jr and Hannah Veasey.
A private Funeral Service has been scheduled for Joseph with his interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, Delaware.
Memorial contributions in Joe's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online condolences, please visit beesonfuneralhome.com
BEESON FUNERAL HOME
2053 Pulaski Highway
Newark, Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020