Joseph P. Lendzioszek
Joseph P. Lendzioszek passed away peacefully with his family at his side on October 19, 2020 at home.
He was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Joseph and Martha Lendzioszek. Joe retired from Diamond State Telephone/Verizon after 30 years of service. He enjoyed boating, fishing and traveling with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edith S. Lendzioszek. Joe is survived by his daughter, Donna Sacher (Daniel), his son, Joseph Lendzioszek Jr and his sister, Iris Jennings and nieces.
Donations may be made to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services and burial will be private. To send condolences visit: www.mccrery andharra.com
