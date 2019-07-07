Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
the Doherty Funeral Home
1900 Delaware Avenue
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Following Services
Cathedral Cemetery
Joseph P. McKeown


1933 - 2019
Joseph P. McKeown Obituary
Joseph P. McKeown

Wilmington - Joseph Patrick McKeown, Jr., age 86 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Joe served honorably with the United States Marine Corps and worked for 30-plus years as a chemical operator at ICI Americas.

He is survived by his son, Joseph P. McKeown, III; his grandsons, Kevin (Jill) and Brian McKeown; his great-grandsons, Miles and Colin McKeown; his siblings, Mary Ryan, Michaeline Skodzinski, and Patrick McKeown (Mary Louise); and many nieces, nephews and members of his extended family.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Bernadette (Haley) McKeown, Sr.; and his beloved wife, Ann (Frugoli) McKeown.

A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-652-6811

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019
