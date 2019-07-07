|
Joseph P. McKeown
Wilmington - Joseph Patrick McKeown, Jr., age 86 of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Joe served honorably with the United States Marine Corps and worked for 30-plus years as a chemical operator at ICI Americas.
He is survived by his son, Joseph P. McKeown, III; his grandsons, Kevin (Jill) and Brian McKeown; his great-grandsons, Miles and Colin McKeown; his siblings, Mary Ryan, Michaeline Skodzinski, and Patrick McKeown (Mary Louise); and many nieces, nephews and members of his extended family.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. and Bernadette (Haley) McKeown, Sr.; and his beloved wife, Ann (Frugoli) McKeown.
A funeral service will be celebrated at 12:00pm on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 1900 Delaware Avenue, Wilmington, DE 19806. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019