Joseph P. Miller, Jr.
Sanford, FL - Joseph P. Miller, Jr. 82, of Sanford, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at his home.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph P. and Mildred A. Miller-Thorp. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Francis and son Brian J. Miller.
He lived most of his life in Wilmington, Delaware and moved to Central Florida in 2007, eventually settling in Sanford. He was known to many as "Doc" Miller, the name bestowed upon him by his third-grade teacher which stuck with him into adulthood. He attended Salesianum High School in Wilmington but cut his education short to enter the work force. He later attended and graduated from Widener University (Brandywine College) with an A.S. Degree in Criminal Justice.
"Doc" served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War with Marine Fighter Squadron VMA 223 as a radio/radar technician.
He retired from the Wilmington Police Department in Delaware in 1984 where he served the community in the patrol and detective divisions. During his career in Law Enforcement, he received many official departmental commendations and letters from both the public and private sector.
He was a "jack of all trades" from automobiles to plumbing, carpentry, electrical and masonry work. A master of none, but proficient in all.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Pat of 52 years, a daughter Teri (Jonathan) Simpson, his grandson Jameson Miller Simpson, granddaughter Jessica Miller (CJ Roberts) and his great granddaughter Madelyn Rose Roberts.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Honor Flight of Central Florida, 1170 Tree Swallow Drive, Winter Springs, FL 32708 or The Picnic Project, P.O. Box 2092, Sanford, FL 32772.
A memorial service will be held on February 21, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at DeGusipe Funeral Home, 905 Laurel Avenue, Sanford, FL 32771. A short service will be held on February 22, 2019 at 9:30am at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 U.S. Highway 1, North, Mims, FL 32754 and will include a 21-gun salute. All are welcome to both.
A special thank you to the people at Vitas Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019