Joseph Phillip Grussemeyer
New Castle - Joseph Grussemeyer, age 91, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Joe loved the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity for over 50 years and served in many ways including as a Eucharistic minister and visitor and a worship leader. Joe was also responsible for building and grounds maintenance and helped with many repair and renovation projects over the years. Joe retired from Atlantic Aviation in 1992 after 28 years of service which included a two year assignment in Israel to support Westwind 1124 field service. In addition to his primary responsibility, Joe was the designated Israel tour guide for visiting company personnel. When not working, he loved building things big and small, boating, fishing and crabbing, and relaxing with board and card games or watching a Phillies or Eagles game with family and friends. In retirement, Joe traveled often - cruises, senior center trips and other excursions.
Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Henry and Charlotte May (nee Yeaman), his brother William (Bill), and sister Betty Levering. Joe is survived by his wife Anne, son Joseph, daughter and son-in-law Kathryn and Jerry Doolin, granddaughter Laura Doolin, grandson Jerry Doolin, step-children John (daughter-in-law Anette), Mike, Theresa and Robert (daughter-in-law Dana), and granddaughters Stefanie and Sophia.
A visitation will be held from 10-10:30am, Saturday, June 1 followed at 10:30am by a service in celebration of Joe's life at the Church of the Nativity, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Joe's name to the Church of the Nativity, 206 Sykes Road, New Castle, DE 19720. Funeral arrangements by McCrery & Harra.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 26, 2019