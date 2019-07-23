Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
15 Gender Rd
Newark, DE
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Potochney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Potochney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Potochney Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Potochney

Newark - Joseph "Joe" Potochney, Dad, Pop Pop, Uncle Joe, Advisor, Counselor and Friend, age 96, of Newark, DE, left us on Monday, July 22, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Rd, Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 am. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now