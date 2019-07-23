|
|
Joseph "Joe" Potochney
Newark - Joseph "Joe" Potochney, Dad, Pop Pop, Uncle Joe, Advisor, Counselor and Friend, age 96, of Newark, DE, left us on Monday, July 22, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Holy Family R.C. Church, 15 Gender Rd, Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 am. Interment will be held privately in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Holy Family R.C. Church at the address listed above.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &
CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on July 23, 2019