Services
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Joseph Priestley Jackson

Joseph Priestley Jackson Obituary
Joseph Priestley Jackson

Wilmington - Joseph Priestley Jackson, age 80, of Wilmington, DE passed away at his residence on July 15, 2019. Born in Wilmington, Joseph was the son of the late Helen (Galczynski) and Edward Jackson. He served his country proudly as a sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a chemical operator at DuPont until his retirement. Joseph was always incredibly proud of his family.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Christine Jackson; his children and their spouses, Donna and Stephen Wirt of Wilmington, DE, Diane and Ron Cichocki of Hockessin, DE, and Joseph E. and Tina Jackson of Wilmington, DE; and his grandchildren, Danielle (Eric), Nicole, and Stephen Wirt, Ron Cichocki, Jr., and Joseph P. Jackson; and his great grandchildren, Riley and Molly.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 A.M to 12 P.M. with funeral services beginning at 12 P.M on Friday July 19, 2019 at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to ; 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or . Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019
