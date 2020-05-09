Joseph Pulgini
Wilmington - Joseph Pulgini, age 67, sadly passed away on May 6th, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in cooperation of the state's Covid19 regulations.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, (302)658-9095
For extended obituary and online condolences please visit: www.arcarofuneralhome.com
Wilmington - Joseph Pulgini, age 67, sadly passed away on May 6th, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in cooperation of the state's Covid19 regulations.
CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, (302)658-9095
For extended obituary and online condolences please visit: www.arcarofuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.