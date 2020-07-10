1/1
Joseph Pulgini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Pulgini age 67 of Wilmington sadly and suddenly passed away on May 6th, 2020.

Joe was born in Wilmington to the late Sebastiano and Josephine (Collichio). He was a dedicated employee of Amtrak over 40 years.
Joe was a pipefitter by trade. Joe was also a skilled handyman and was known to fix anything.

Joe was a devoted patriarch, always putting family first. He loved his wife, daughter's and son in law's fiercely and his Grandsons were his world. He was a kind hearted caring man that will be missed by all those who knew him. He was also known lovingly by many people as Papa Joe. Joe also enjoyed collecting and selling Hess trucks. Joe was an avid 49ers fan.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Carol Pulgini (Mort); daughters Mary Ann Dallatore (Anthony) and Cristal Murch (Sean); Grandchildren Sebastiano, Donte and Sawyer; sister Carmela Greenplate and many nieces and nephews.
Joe is preceded in death by his brother Albert Pulgini.

A memorial service will be held on July 11th from 10-12:30
Arcaro Funeral Home 2309 Lancaster Ave. Wilm, De 19805.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved