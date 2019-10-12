|
Joseph R. Cyckowski
Wilmington - Joseph R. Cyckowski, age 93, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Upper Darby, PA passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019.
Joseph was born in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Joseph A. and Mary Hauck Cyckowski. He attended Haverford Township High School, left to join the US Navy during WWII and then returned to graduate in 1947. His service in the US Navy was from 1943 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater.
His career began in 1951 when he went to work in Ridley Park, south Philadelphia, for Boeing Vertol where he manufactured helicopters, light rail cars and V-22 Osprey aricraft. He retired after 40 years of service. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 18, Claymont, DE and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
Joseph is predeceased by his wife, Marian "Mimi" Cyckowski, his 2 brothers, James and Richard, and his 2 sisters, Marie Cyckowski and Jean Taylor. He is survived by his son, Andrew Cyckowski (Kathaleen) of Chester, VA., his daughter, Diane Cyckowski of Wilmington, DE, his stepsons, Edward Bucknam (Maria) of Zanesville, OH, Mark Bucknam (Barbara) of Potomac, MD, Joseph Bucknam (Christina) of Wilmington, DE and Michael Bucknam (Laura) of Dillsburg, PA, his niece, Laura McDonald (Stephen) of Wilmington, DE, his 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803. A visitation will be held prior at church from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the mass at All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 2601 W. 4th St., Wilm, DE 19805(www.ccwilm.org/donate) or Delaware Right to Life, PO Box 1222, Wilm, DE 19899-1222.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019