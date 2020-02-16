Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Delaware Avenue
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-6811
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
9th and DuPont Streets
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
9th and DuPont Streets
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Following Services
Cathedral Cemetery
Joseph R. DiCampli Obituary
Joseph R. DiCampli

Summerville, SC - Joseph Ronald DiCampli, born October 8, 1955 in Wilmington, Delaware, passed away February 14, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Joe was the son of the late Benjamin and Mary (Sard) DiCampli, and is predeceased by his older brother, Benjamin Francis DiCampli and his older sister, Barbara Jones Mackinder.

Joe is survived by his twin sister, Joyce DiCampli Keeney (Mike); his sons, Stephen (Katie) and Christopher (Elysa); his daughter, Melissa; five grandchildren, Chase, Olivia, Madelyn, Charlotte and Jacob. In addition, he is survived by great friends, Tricia (Rossi) DiCampli, mother of his children, and Janet Wright; as well as a large extended family.

Joe was a proud graduate of the first graduating Class of 1973 from St. Mark's High School, was a very proud volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and took great pride in a career of land surveying. Above all else, his greatest joy in life was raising his three children and being a grandfather.

Family and friends are invited to visit at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Thursday, February 20 from 9:30-10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Attn: Individual Giving, 2502 N. Rocky Point Drive, Suite 550, Tampa, FL 33607 (www.bbbs.org).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.652.6811
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
