Joseph R. "J.r." Miller Ii Obituary
Joseph R. "J.R." Miller, II

Wilmington, DE - J.R. Miller, of Arundel, Wilmington, Delaware passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 19, 1964 to his proud parents, Mary K. and Joseph R. Miller. J.R. was a graduate of St. Mark's High School in 1982 and the University of Delaware in 1986. During his professional career that followed, he worked for Bank of New York, AIG, and Cigna insurance. J.R. was an avid sports fan of both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh teams.

J.R. and his dad were not only father and son, they were best buddies.

He is survived by his father, Joseph R. Miller, with whom he lived; and children, Amber, Joseph, and Jordan. J.R. was predeceased by his mother, Mary, in 1992.

Funeral arrangements will be private and under the direction of Mealey Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
