Joseph R. Morganti
Wilmington - Joseph R. Morganti died peacefully in Wilmington, Delaware at the age of 93 leaving his wife of 60 years Palma (Petrucci) Morganti. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Patricia (Morganti) Achenbach, her husband Stephen and his granddaughters Margaret and Caroline along with his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved brothers Guido and Galileo, his sister Esther Peronti and his parents, Assunta and Guido Morganti.
Joseph was a spiritual man with an unwavering faith. He was a dedicated life-long parishioner of Corpus Christi Church where he was actively involved in numerous parish activities. After 30 years of service, Joseph retired from The DuPont Company. He enjoyed family time, especially with his granddaughters. He also enjoyed puzzles, playing Bingo and going to Delaware Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brandywine Nursing Home and Rehabilitation for the care and respect they gave Joseph during his stay there.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday January 30, 2020 at Corpus Christi Church, 901 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805, at 11am. Family and friends are invited to visit after 10am. Entombment will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020