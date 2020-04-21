Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
526 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
(772) 878-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Robert "Bob" Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Robert "Bob" Bennett Obituary
Joseph Robert "Bob" Bennett

Fort Pierce, FL - Joseph Robert "Bob" Bennett, 83, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away on April 18, 2020.

Bob was born to the late Charles and Alice Bennett in Salem, New Jersey. He lived in Delaware before moving to Port St. Lucie 19 years ago. Prior to retirement, Bob worked as a Technical Representative for the DuPont Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to music and stamp and coin collecting.

Bob was the beloved husband of Betty Singer Bennett for the past 45 years, and dear brother of Ted Bennett (Jean).

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

For more information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com.

Arreangements entrusted to Yates Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -