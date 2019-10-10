Services
Resources
Joseph Rotter Obituary
Joseph Rotter

Wilmington - Joseph Rotter passed away on October 10, 2019 at Christiana Hospital.

He was born in Yugoslavia to the late Stephan and Maria Rotter. Joseph retired from the DuPont Co. in 1992.

He is survived by his wife Mathilda Boerstler Rotter, his son Harry Rotter and his wife Deborah, his grandchildren, Diana, Jason, John and Kyle Rotter, his daughter in law, Kim Rotter. Joseph was preceded in death by his son Richard Rotter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Beloved Church 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. To send condolences visit: www.mmccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
