Joseph S. Hurtt
New Castle - Joseph S. Hurtt, of New Castle, DE died on February 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Iris Hurtt; 4 sons, 3 daughters, 1 stepson, 2 step daughters, 2 brothers and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
A homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11 am, viewing 10-11am, Church of God and Saints of Christ, 602-14 S. Broad Street, Phila., PA 19146. Interment, Delaware Veteran Cemetery.
Arrangements by
Bell Funeral Home
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019