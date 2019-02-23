Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of God and Saints of Christ
602-14 S. Broad Street
Phila, PA
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of God and Saints of Christ
602-14 S. Broad Street
Phila, PA
Joseph S. Hurtt


Joseph S. Hurtt
Joseph S. Hurtt Obituary
Joseph S. Hurtt

New Castle - Joseph S. Hurtt, of New Castle, DE died on February 13, 2019 at Christiana Hospital surrounded by his loved ones.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Iris Hurtt; 4 sons, 3 daughters, 1 stepson, 2 step daughters, 2 brothers and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.

A homegoing celebration will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 11 am, viewing 10-11am, Church of God and Saints of Christ, 602-14 S. Broad Street, Phila., PA 19146. Interment, Delaware Veteran Cemetery.

Arrangements by

Bell Funeral Home

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 23, 2019
