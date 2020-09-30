Joseph Samuel Hughes
Felton - Joseph Samuel Hughes, 83, passed away on September 22, 2020 peacefully in his home.
He was a 5th generation farmer who loved and cared for the family farm where he was born, lived and died. He was a great steward of the land and was honored with multiple farmer-of-the-year awards and was part of many boards, commissions and advisory councils that worked to promote and conserve farms and farmland.
Joseph served in the U.S. Army as a mechanic in Ohio, where he met his wife, Donna Rae (Evans) Hughes.
He was a nationally recognized folk artist whose traditional white oak basket work was displayed at the Smithsonian's Renwick Gallery and featured in books and publications. He worked with the Delaware Archeology Society for many years and the Hughes Early Man Complex is a Paleo-Indian site that he discovered and was named after him.
Though Joseph never went to college, he consumed knowledge constantly and probably read at least 100 non-fiction books a year. His love of literature and reading and his constant need to learn new things has been passed down to his children.
He was an avid conservationist and environmentalist who took joy in nature and all of its creatures. He loved his animals and had many dogs, cats, fancy chickens, show rabbits and his honeybees.
Joseph lived his life on his own terms, doing what he wanted, when he wanted, and where he was happiest…on his land.
He was preceded by his wife, Donna Rae (Evans) Hughes; and his parents, Paul Bryan Hughes, Sr., and EllaBelle (Warrington) Hughes.
Joseph is survived by his two children, Elizabeth Hughes and Bryan Evans Hughes, both of Washington, D.C., who inherited their thirst for knowledge, independent spirit, extreme work ethic, honesty, creativity and love of nature from his example.
He was a one-of-a-kind renaissance man and may he be welcomed on the other side by those who went before him and all of his cherished beasts.
His ashes will be interred at a private family service at Hopkins Cemetery, Felton. In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in his memory at www.treesforachange.com
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton. Online condolences may be left at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com