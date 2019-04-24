Services
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Jewish Community Cemetery
401 Foulk Road
Wilmington, DE
Joseph Sommers Obituary
Joseph Sommers

Wilmington - Age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 21, 2019.

Born in Atlantic City, NJ on February 18, 1926, he was the youngest of six children born to Bertha and Morris Sommers. He will be remembered for his selfless devotion to family, his ever present smile, and his concern for those less fortunate.

Family members wish to thank the staff of the Kutz Home.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Selma; his sister, Miriam; and his brothers, Herman and Harry; he is survived by two sisters, Freda and AnnaRae; three children, Dr. Alan Sommers (Nancy) of Scottsdale, AZ, Robin Lange (Ellis) of Silver Spring, MD, and Dr. William Sommers (Kathryn) of Centreville, DE; five grandchildren, Ashley, Jeffrey, Katie, Andrew, and Will; two great-grandchildren, Eloise and Catriona.

Graveside services will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.

SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
