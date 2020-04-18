|
|
Joseph Straka
Southampton, PA - Joseph F. Straka, age 90, of Southampton, PA, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born on October 3, 1929 in Marguerite, PA to the late John and Anna (Mriglad) Straka.
Joseph enlisted in the United States Army right after high school and served in Hawaii and Germany. He went on to earn a Bachelor degree in Accounting from Penn State. Joseph was a member of the American Legion Pennypack Post 800 in Ivyland, PA, and attended church at Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church. He enjoyed sailing on the Delaware River. Joseph also liked to go hunting and fishing.
Joseph is survived by two sons: Frank Straka and his wife, Sarah of Phoenix, AZ, and Frederick Straka and his wife, Hermina "Mel" of Newark, DE; five grandchildren: David, Frank, Adam, Rebecca and Anna Straka; three brothers: John Straka and his wife, Shirly of Boswell, PA, David Straka and his wife, Stella of Longs, SC, and Benjamin Straka; two sisters: Lucy Lintz of Summerville, SC and Anna Katheryn Carosi of PA.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Mary Straka; and two brothers-in-law: Kirby Lintz and Italo Carosi.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 South Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, PA 19067. Burial will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Arrangements by R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home, 122 W. Main St., Newark, DE 19711, 302-731-4627. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020