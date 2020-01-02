|
|
Joseph T. "Joe" Fitzgerald, Jr.
Wilmington - Joseph T. "Joe" Fitzgerald, Jr. age 82, passed away peacefully at his home with his loved ones by his side on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was born in Philadelphia, PA, to the late Frances and Joseph T. Fitzgerald, Sr. Joe graduated from St. Thomas More HS, Phila., in 1955. Immediately after graduation Joe enlisted in the US Marines. He proudly served his country for 23 years retiring as a Captain in 1978. He served 26 months in Vietnam and was a recipient of a Purple Heart. While serving in the military, Joe received a bachelor's degree from Pepperdine University, CA and a Master's Degree in Education from Chaminade University, HI. Upon retiring, he started his own safety consultant company, Safety & Security Systems, Inc. He was a former chairperson for the ABC Safety Committee and a member of the DCA and ASIS.
Joe was a 4th degree in the Knights of Columbus, Christopher Council, member of Hall-Burke , and Claymont Anglers and Sportsman Association. He also started the local Marine Corps League detachment. He also was a member of Holy Rosary Church where he was a Eucharistic Minister, on Parish Council and coached football, basketball and baseball. Joe also coached baseball for Claymont Little League and American Legion. Joe enjoyed watching the Phila. Phillies and was a 25 year season ticket holder. He also started the Marine Corps Color Guard for the Phila. Eagles at Franklin Field.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jane (Flanigan) Fitzgerald; 8 children, Jane Hatfield (Dave), Joe (Sharon), Monica Cayer (Jim), Kathleen Sayegh (Mike), Colleen Leonard, Jim (Holly), Jake (Barb) and Donna, 25 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 brothers, Edward (Pat) and Jack (Joanne).
The family would like to thank Dr. Masters and staff, the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center and Delaware Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Joe's name to Holy Rosary or s, .
A viewing will be held on Mon., Jan. 6, from 5-8pm at Holy Rosary Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tue. Jan. 7, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020