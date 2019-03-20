Services
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
302-645-9520
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium
16961 Kings Highway
Lewes, DE 19958
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph T. Riley


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph T. Riley Obituary
Joseph T. Riley

Lewes - Joseph Thomas Riley, age 71, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE to the late Mary Elizabeth (Walton) and Thomas F. Riley, he attended St. John the Beloved School and graduated from Salesianum High School in 1965.

Joe was a life member of Cranston Heights Fire Company, enjoyed fishing, boating, and relaxing by the beach, but he was happiest when with his family and friends. He worked for many years as a project manager for Wilmington Sheet Metal Industries and moved to Lewes upon his retirement from Bruce Industrial in 2014. His humor, logic, love of family and friends and knowledge of almost any subject is how he will be most remembered.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine J. (Greener) Riley; his daughters, Shea C. Riley (Craig Bailey) and Shannon J. Minshall (Scott); his grandchildren, Olivia Quick (Charles) and Anthony J. Morales; and his great-granddaughter, Ava Leigh Quick. Joe was the big brother of a big family and is also survived by his siblings, Michael (Eileen), Thomas (Patty), Robert (Sharon), Kathy (Larry), Anne (Ed), Pat (Lisa), Chris (Sandy), and Sheila; as well as his firehouse brothers and sisters.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may call beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at St. Peter's Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Joe's memory to Cranston Heights Fire Company, 3306 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808, or Salesianum High School Scholarship Fund, 1801 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.

The Riley family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff at Beebe Healthcare.

Please visit Joe's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now