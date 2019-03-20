|
|
Joseph T. Riley
Lewes - Joseph Thomas Riley, age 71, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE to the late Mary Elizabeth (Walton) and Thomas F. Riley, he attended St. John the Beloved School and graduated from Salesianum High School in 1965.
Joe was a life member of Cranston Heights Fire Company, enjoyed fishing, boating, and relaxing by the beach, but he was happiest when with his family and friends. He worked for many years as a project manager for Wilmington Sheet Metal Industries and moved to Lewes upon his retirement from Bruce Industrial in 2014. His humor, logic, love of family and friends and knowledge of almost any subject is how he will be most remembered.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Catherine J. (Greener) Riley; his daughters, Shea C. Riley (Craig Bailey) and Shannon J. Minshall (Scott); his grandchildren, Olivia Quick (Charles) and Anthony J. Morales; and his great-granddaughter, Ava Leigh Quick. Joe was the big brother of a big family and is also survived by his siblings, Michael (Eileen), Thomas (Patty), Robert (Sharon), Kathy (Larry), Anne (Ed), Pat (Lisa), Chris (Sandy), and Sheila; as well as his firehouse brothers and sisters.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE, where friends may call beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment will follow the services at St. Peter's Cemetery, Pilottown Road, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Joe's memory to Cranston Heights Fire Company, 3306 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808, or Salesianum High School Scholarship Fund, 1801 North Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19802.
The Riley family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the amazing staff at Beebe Healthcare.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019