Joseph T. Walker
Lewes - Joseph T. Walker, age 79 of Lewes, DE passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare, in Lewes, DE. He was born Saturday, June 14, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, son of the late Joseph and Bertha Bradley Walker.
After graduation from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia, Pa. he entered the US Army for a tour of duty. Following the army, he began his career with Acme Markets in Philadelphia, PA, retiring in the late 90's. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 28, Millsboro, DE.
Mr. Walker was an avid boater, enjoyed everything the beach area had to offer, and was known to swing around the dance floor when he got the chance.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph (Jody) Walker of New Castle, DE and Scott Walker (Miriam Ramirz) Miami, Florida; his daughter Dionne O'Neill (Robert) of Townsend, DE; four grandchildren, Connor O'Neill, Morgan O'Neill, Christopher Walker and Delaney O'Neill; and his beloved dog Maggie.
Funeral Services and burial with military honors at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Bear, Delaware will be private.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at the Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE.
Due to the dangers associated with the spread of Covid 19, all attendees shall wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times while attending any aspect of the funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, DE 19966
