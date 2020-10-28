Joseph V. Matassino
Wilmington, DE. - Joseph V. Matassino, age 85, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware the son of the late Vito Matassino and Italia Petruccione. He was the youngest of three children.
Joe spoke very fondly of his days as a student and athlete at Archmere Academy, where he excelled in basketball. In 1952, he led the State of Delaware in scoring with 480 points in 19 games. He also set a one-game scoring record that same season, with 63 points against Church Farm School. He graduated and chose to attend Utah State University. He reveled in sharing stories of his adventures skiing outside of Logan, exploring the Rockies, and many drives across the country.
He pursued his passion for health and recreation by becoming a Wilmington public school physical education teacher in 1959. In between teaching and coaching, he managed to build up a small, successful company, which his son now runs. Joe also attended Villanova University to obtain his Master's degree in education.
In addition to his parents, Joe is pre-deceased by his sister Mary Poppitt. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn; sons Joseph Matassino (Timothy Murray) and Michael Matassino (Jaime); his sister Virginia DiPietrantonio; his grandchildren, Emily and Douglas who he adored more than life itself; and his nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joe's memory may be made to St. Mary Magdalen School, 9 Sharpley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803.
