|
|
Joseph W. Buxton
Savage, MD - Joseph W. Buxton of Savage, MD died suddenly in a hiking accident in Hartford County, MD on February 17, 2020, at the age of 22.
Born in Wilmington, DE, Joseph was home-schooled and attended the Charter School of Wilmington. After graduating summa cum laude from the University of Delaware in 2019 with a degree in Applied Mathematics, he began a career as research mathematician at the Department of Defense.
Kind, loving, full of joy and richly blessed with many friends, Joseph treasured his extended family and cherished visiting them "at home" in the Midwest. He had an almost boundless passion for numbers, a deep love of nature and a strong interest in history and politics. His fervent Catholic faith was an inspiration and his characteristic infectious smile a gift to all. He will be deeply missed as a beloved son, brother, family member and friend.
Joseph is survived by his parents William and Jane (Baer) Buxton, brother Nathan Buxton, grandparents Omer and Agnes Baer, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by grandparents Lester and Gladys Buxton.
Friends and family may visit Sunday February 23 from 2 to 5 pm at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Monday February 24 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 600 E. 6th Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow Mass at Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery.
Pease consider contributions to benefit the St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Avenue, Newark, DE 19711 in memory of Joseph.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020