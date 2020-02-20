Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
600 E. 6th Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Buxton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph W. Buxton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph W. Buxton Obituary
Joseph W. Buxton

Savage, MD - Joseph W. Buxton of Savage, MD died suddenly in a hiking accident in Hartford County, MD on February 17, 2020, at the age of 22.

Born in Wilmington, DE, Joseph was home-schooled and attended the Charter School of Wilmington. After graduating summa cum laude from the University of Delaware in 2019 with a degree in Applied Mathematics, he began a career as research mathematician at the Department of Defense.

Kind, loving, full of joy and richly blessed with many friends, Joseph treasured his extended family and cherished visiting them "at home" in the Midwest. He had an almost boundless passion for numbers, a deep love of nature and a strong interest in history and politics. His fervent Catholic faith was an inspiration and his characteristic infectious smile a gift to all. He will be deeply missed as a beloved son, brother, family member and friend.

Joseph is survived by his parents William and Jane (Baer) Buxton, brother Nathan Buxton, grandparents Omer and Agnes Baer, and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by grandparents Lester and Gladys Buxton.

Friends and family may visit Sunday February 23 from 2 to 5 pm at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am on Monday February 24 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 600 E. 6th Street, Wilmington. Interment will follow Mass at Wilmington & Brandywine Cemetery.

Pease consider contributions to benefit the St. Thomas More Oratory, 45 Lovett Avenue, Newark, DE 19711 in memory of Joseph.

For online condolences, please visit

www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -