Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
Joseph W. Cresto

Joseph W. Cresto Obituary
Joseph W. Cresto

Rehoboth Beach - Joseph W. Cresto, 70 of Rehoboth Beach passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.

Joe was born in Wilmington, the son of the late Irene (Kowalewski) and Frank Cresto, Sr. He attended Conrad High School and worked as a truck driver for DelCard Associates. His wife, Jackie L. (Jones) Cresto passed away in 2007.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Amy Cresto with whom he lived; his son, Craig Cresto and his wife Renee of Pike Creek; his grandchildren, Gerry Pepeta and Alyssa Cresto: his brother and his spouse, Richard and Cathy of Middletown.

Funeral services will be private. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
