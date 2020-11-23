1/1
Joseph W. Farr Jr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph W. Farr, Jr.

Newark, DE - Joseph William Farr, Jr., age 85, of Newark, DE, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD, on June 3, 1935, he was the son of the late Joseph W., Sr., and Josie Kromm Farr.

Mr. Farr was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Germany from 1954-1956. He retired from the DuPont Company General Services Department as a supervisor and manager, after 35 years of service. He attended Life Community Church in Newark. Mr. Farr was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and treasured time spent with his family. He enjoyed a long drive to Lancaster County, PA, with a stop at Shady Maple, the mountains of North Carolina where his wife was from, and gardening, where he felt closer to God. An avid Phillies and Eagles fan, he was thrilled to see the Eagles finally win a Super Bowl.

The family would like to thank everyone at Delaware Hospice for the wonderful care provided to Mr. Farr.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Barbara Ball Farr; children, Barbara Strunk (Dan), Elkton, MD, Joseph W. Farr, III (Tina), and Sharon Trimble (Nick), both of Newark, DE; grandchildren, George Reynolds (Christy), Allison Duffy (John), Valerie Downey (Jon), Ryan Farr, Renee Schwendeman (Darrell), Elaine Farr, Eric Farr, Daniel Trimble (Julie), Samantha Anton (Josh), and Tyler Trimble; and 8 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Farr was preceded in death by his sisters, Janith Wallace and Joan Boles.

Funeral service with interment in Gilpin Manor Memorial Park, Elkton, will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Delaware Hospice, or to American Lung Association, in care of Hicks Home for Funerals, 103 W. Stockton Street, Elkton, MD 21921.

hickshomeforfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hicks Funeral Home
103 West Stockton Street
Elkton, MD 21921
(410) 398-3122
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hicks Funeral Home Hicks Funeral Home - Elkton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved