Joseph W. McDonough, Jr.
Dagsboro - Joseph W. McDonough Jr., 73 of Dagsboro, DE, passed away Monday December 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones.
Son of the late Joseph M. McDonough Sr. and Helen L. Petchel, Joe was born in Philadelphia, where he lived until enlisting in the US Air Force from 1963 until 1967. Joe then began a 44 year career as a buyer for Hanover and Clarks-Bostonian Shoe Company.
Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Donna; daughters, Mary Harrington (William) and Stacy McDonough and granddaughters, Amanda and Samantha Harrington. Joe was preceded in death by cherished daughter Jacqueline McDonough.
His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, working outside in the garden, and seeing everyone together in the family home.
Joe is also survived by sister's Helen, Kathleen and Michele McDonough, Dorothy Binder and nephew Jeff.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made in Joe's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963 or the Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019