Joseph Watkins
Wilmington - Joseph M. Watkins, 94, passed away surrounded by family on August 8, 2019. He was retired from plumbing and heating and was an avid gardener. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta P. Watkins. He is survived by his sister, Joan Webb; his children, Joseph Watkins (Susan), Debbie McGinnes, Susan Diem (Lloyd), Cynthia Goldman (John); his grandchildren, Dawn Hughart (Edward), Chase Diem, Michele Wegman (Chris), Stephanie Fioravanti (Vincent), Kelsey Flanagan, Elizabeth Varner, and Andrew Pistritto; great-grandchildren, Karalynn and Kaitlynn Hughart, Francesca Viola, and Joey Wegman.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 19 at 10:00am at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE 19808), with services beginning at 11:00am. Interment at Cathedral Cemetery will follow.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 17, 2019