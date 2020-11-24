Joseph William McKinley



Stuart, FL - Joseph William McKinley of Stuart, FL passed on November 12, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL at the age of 86. Joe was born in Pittsburg, PA on August 3, 1934. In his early years, he grew up in Tampa, FL. He then moved to Wilmington, DE with his grandfather Joe Hutchie. After graduating from Salesianum High School, he enlisted in the 82nd Airborne as a paratrooper in 1957 and served until 1959 when he was honorably discharged. He then met Joan Masucci, the love of his life. Soon after, they were married. Joe worked for the City of Wilmington Fire Department as a firefighter for 38 years. He received the Medal of Honor from the Mayor for saving several rafters from raging flood waters in the Brandywine River. After retiring as Lieutenant in 2004, he and Joan moved to The Villages, FL. He enjoyed chess, dancing, playing cards, going to dinner in the golf cart and visiting his family. He is survived by his 4 children, son Joseph McKinley, Jr. of Stuart, FL, son Michael McKinley of Newark, DE, daughter Jacquelyn Boyer of Elkton, MD, son Scott McKinley of Newark, DE, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. His wife of 56 years, Joan McKinley passed on January 2, 2017 and now he has joined her in heaven. We will never forget his loving smile and kind heart. Although their bodies are no longer with us, their souls have been etched into the souls of all whom they had interaction with through their life's journey. Condolences may be sent to Joseph McKinley, Jr. at 48 Rio Vista Drive, Stuart, FL 34996.









