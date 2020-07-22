1/
Josephine B. Bloch
Josephine B. Bloch

Hockessin, DE - Josephine B. Bloch, age 90, of Hockessin, DE, passed away peacefully in Season's Hospice on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, Josephine was the daughter of the late Cecilia (Decyk) and John Tabo. For nearly 40 years, Josephine worked as a telephone operator for Bell then Diamond State Telephone company. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Bloch in 2006 and her daughter, Carol Anne Betley in 1983.

Josephine will be dearly missed by her daughter, Darlene Rogers, and her husband, David of Atlanta, GA; her sister, Jennie Pajerowski; and her brothers and their spouses, Stanley and Leslie Tabo and Joseph and Mary Lou Tabo.

A committal service will be held on August 3, 2020 at 11 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Committal
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Mealey Funeral Homes & Crematory
2509 Limestone Rd
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 654-3005
