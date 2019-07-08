|
|
Josephine C. Tigani
Wilmington -
Josephine C. Tigani, age 95, of Wilmington, Delaware died peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born 1924 in Highland Park, New Jersey to the late William De Angelis and Mary De Angelis (née Sorge), Josephine was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She graduated from Highland Park High School and attended Georgian Court College. In the summer of '42, Josephine would fill in for her sister's friend on a blind date while vacationing at the family's Point Pleasant beach home. As fate would have it, that blind date with Vince would set the course for the rest of her life. Vince knew that Josephine was the one and told her then that in two years they would be married. Josephine and Vince married in the fall of '44, shortly before he was deployed to the Philippines at the height of the war in the Pacific theatre. Until deployment, she would accompany his unit across the country as Vince was training to go overseas.
Upon Vince's return after the war, they made their home in Wilmington, raising their 3 children in the Catholic faith and stressing values of education and hard work. Josephine's love of family was unparalleled and she was involved in her children's lives participating in the mother's guild at St. Edmond's Academy and Archmere. She nurtured her children to pursue their talents and goals and was proud of their achievements, while always a valued confidante to her husband. In recent years, Josephine succeeded to her late husband's ownership interest in Standard Distributing Co., Inc. and its affiliates.
Josephine enjoyed playing golf, and was a member of Concord Country Club and Rehoboth Beach Country Club. She enjoyed time spent at her Rehoboth Beach home with family and friends. From her early years, Josephine displayed artistic talents. Among her favorite projects were building, designing and decorating her Rehoboth Beach and Wilmington homes.
Other favorite activities included reading, gardening, sewing and gourmet cooking. She enjoyed classical music and going to New York to see Broadway shows. Josephine was a member and officer of the Ki-Wives Club of Wilmington and a member of the Rehoboth Beach Village Improvement Association.
Josephine was a devout Catholic and had a special devotion to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. John Neumann. She faithfully recited The Prayer of St. Gertrude the Great for the Souls in Purgatory. Josephine was a person people were drawn to because of her sincere interest in helping others. One of her greatest assets was an intuitive approach to life with the ability to provide practical solutions to challenging issues. This strength was a guiding force in her family.
Josephine was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, J. Vincent Tigani, Jr., and her son, Dr. James V. Tigani III. Josephine is survived by her 2 children, Diane A. Tigani and Bruce W. Tigani (his wife, Jennifer); her daughter-in-law Mary Anne Tigani; 6 grandchildren, Jennifer A. Bridges (Kevin), Allison Tigani-Hanson (Jonathan), Dr. Kristin M. Tigani-Taylor (William), Dr. James V. Tigani IV, Jessica L. Moran (William) and Bruce W. Tigani, Jr.; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the Christiana Care team of physicians, nurses and support staff on 5E and the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit of 2E for their outstanding compassion and care of our mother.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will take place at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, Delaware 19808.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in Mrs. Tigani's name to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, the Little Sisters' of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd., Newark, DE 19713; and the Emmanuel Dining Room of the Ministry of Caring, 506 N. Church St. Wilmington, Delaware 19801.
Published in The News Journal from July 8 to July 10, 2019