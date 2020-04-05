|
Josephine Cilia
Newark - Josephine Cilia passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
She was born in Philadelphia on June 28, 1925 to the late Joseph and Incornata Panichelli. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carmen and her five siblings.
Josephine is survived by her sons and their spouses, Carmen (Rosalie) and Richard (Renee); her grandchildren, Thomas, Elizabeth, Dante, and Samantha; her great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Brantley, Harley; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak all services for Josephine will be private. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.
Carmen and Richard would like to thank Little Sisters of the Poor for the loving care Josephine received from the Sisters and Staff.
In lieu of flowers, Josephine's family asks that you make contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Rd, Newark, DE 19713 in honor of the wonderful care that Josephine received there.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020