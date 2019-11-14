|
Josephine Comley
New Castle - Josephine Comley, age 91, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on September 16, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Vincenzo G. and Josephine A. (Rizzo) Pucillo. Josephine worked as a clerk with Christiana Care, retiring after many dedicated years.
A devout Catholic, Josephine was a long-time member of Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church. She enjoyed reading and music and as a child sang on the radio. Josephine was known for her sense of humor and her will to maintain her independence. Most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, George B. Comley; brothers, Anthony and Louis Pucillo; and sisters, Mary, Anne, Julia, Eleanor, Laura, Rita, Sylvia and Sr. Grace. She is survived by her children, Stephen V. Comley (Patricia) of Newark, Michael J. Comley (Michele) of Hartly, Monica T. Jarman (Cary) of Beaufort, N.C. and Lorraine A. Comley of Newark; sister, Jean Ramoni of Evesham, N.J.; grandchildren, Christina, Brian, Eric, Jenifer, David, John, Alaina, Doug and Stephen; and 19 great grandchildren.
Josephine's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Heartland Hospice, Christiana Care, Wilmington Manor Fire Company and New Castle County Paramedics for their special care.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
