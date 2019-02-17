|
|
Josephine H. Quattrociocchi
Wilmington - Josephine H. Quattrociocchi, age 88, of Wilmington, DE, passed away surrounded by loving family, Tuesday, February 12, 2019. Josephine worked as a legal secretary for 30 years at Connolly Bove Law Firm. She served as a deacon at Calvary Presbyterian Church. Josephine was active in CAP in Richardson Park and also was the secretary for the Woodcrest Civic Association. She was an avid reader who loved vacationing in the family trailer on Fenwick Island.
Josephine is survived by her loving husband of 53½ years, Fred Quattrociocchi; son, Steve Quattrociocchi (Nancy); grandchildren, Anthony and Nicholas; sister, Joan Tancreti; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her dogs, Layla and Baby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Sylvia Hubbard; son, Walter Pepper; grandson, Christopher; and siblings: Jack Hubbard (Shirley), Vernon Hubbard (Auline), and Mag Peterson (Pete).
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 6-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Josephine's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkview Nursing Home, 2801 W. 6th St., Wilmington, DE 19805. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019