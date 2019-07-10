|
|
Josephine Kapelus
Wilmington - Josephine Kapelus, (nee Gable) joined her much adored husband Andrew in heaven, after celebrating her 95th birthday on July 8, 2019. Josephine was born on July 8, 1924 in South Philadelphia. The daughter of Michael and Julia Gabel, and older sister to Michael "Mickey." Josephine graduated from S. Phila HS. She briefly worked for Strawbridge and Clothier, and General Electric as a drill press and lathe operator early on during World War II. She participated in archery competitions hosted by the U.S. Navy and received many marriage proposals after her picture appeared in the local newspaper. After which, she met Andrew, the love of her life, and husband of 65 years. While Andrew went overseas to serve in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, Josephine washed airplane parts in Yuma, AZ. While waiting for her husband to return home from war, she returned to Phila. When Andrew returned to the United States, they had four children and moved to Pennsauken, NJ and later retired to Browns Mills, NJ. Andrew and Josephine moved to Wilm., DE in 1987. She was a long-time member of the Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in Medford, NJ, where she served as President of the Women's Guild. She was also a long-time member of Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Wilm., DE and worked diligently with the ladies of the church to serve the faithful. She loved being surrounded by family, and was an avid reader and talker.
She is survived by her four children, Andrea Hoffman of Cherry Hill, NJ, Michael Kapelus of Wilm., Jewel Friant (Steve) of West Chapel FL, Kathleen Duncan (David) of Wilm.. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, Andrew Duncan (Anne), Jason Duncan, Adam Duncan (Valerie), Michael Kapelus (Elizabeth), Jennifer Huertas (Victor), Nicole Golden (Scott). She is also survived by her many adored great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her husband Andrew, her brother Michael Gabaly, her mother Julia and her father Michael Gabel, her son-in-law Bruce Hoffman, daughter-in laws Diana and Elena Kapelus, and granddaughters Stephanie and Kathryn Friant. The family would like to thank the many dedicated employees of Bayada Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
A viewing will begin at 10 am, on Friday, July 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 1406 Philadelphia Pike, Wilm, DE 19809, where a funeral service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be held privately at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
For online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on July 10, 2019