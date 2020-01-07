Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Road
New Castle, DE
Newark - Josephine L. Kolasinski, age 94, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on September 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Jennie (Cattano) Chirco. Josephine worked as a Team Leader at Bellanca AirCraft Corp. during WWII building the AT-21 trainer planes. She was a manager at Hoys Party Stores and retired from The Plantery. As a life-long parishioner of Holy Spirit Church she served as a volunteer for many service projects and assisted with organizing the Benincasa Monastery Gallery & Gift Shop. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, playing cards, and arts and crafts.

Josephine is survived by her Children: Arleen and Robert Kerrigan of Newark; Patricia and Glen Conley of Millsboro; Barbara and Philip Collins of Newark; Kathleen Piatt of Wilmington; James and Jane Kolasinski of NC; Michele and Thomas Winnington of Wilmington; Grandchildren: Jason Millman; Nathan and Bronwyn Millman; Kaitlyn Conley; Justin West; Regina Thatcher; Tara and Paul Bogia; Stephen and Amanda Thatcher; Janie Yatsko; Bill Bullman; Michael and Tracy Caputo; Great Grandchildren: Wesley and Lucas Millman; Amelia Conley; Jayden, Carter, Gavin, and Ryla West; Natalie, Megan. and Teresa Bogia; Kerstin, Alexander, Ezekiel and Ellie Thatcher; Breanna Brobst; Regan Yatsko; Dennis and Carley Bullman; Anthony, Jordyn, and Ethan Caputo. Sisters: Nicolina Petro of Middletown; Jeannette Andress of New Castle; Elaine and James Ford of Dover.

She was preceded in death by her Husband: Stanley "Jake" Kolasinski; Daughter: Adele Rossi; Sisters: Anne Toner; Rosalie Pucylowksi; Grandchildren: Janelle Millman; Ryan West.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE, 19720. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Josephine's memory to Holy Spirit R.C. Church at the address listed above.

Published in The News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
