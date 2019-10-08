|
|
Josephine M. "Jodie" Schneckenburger
Stanton - Josephine M. Schneckenburger, "Jodie", age 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Jodie was born in New Castle, DE, she was the daughter of the late William and Elsie Collins. She was a devoted wife and mother and a loving grandmother and great grandmother. Jodie was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, Stanton. She enjoyed crocheting and sewing, watching the Phillies, going to Delaware Park and loved her pet dogs. Jodie cherished most spending time with family and friends.
Her husband of 56 years, Donald H. died in 2009. Jodie is survived by her 3 sons, John (Linda) of Warrenton, VA, Dan (Tina) of Fair Hill, MD and Jim (Eileen) of Fair Hill, MD; 8 grandchildren, Bryan, Katie, Sarah, Karl, Kurt, Kevin, Kenny and Anastasia; 2 great-grandchildren, Sydney and Owen; sister, Janet Tobin (Phil); sisters-in-law, June and Helen and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by 3 siblings, Dorothy, Pauline and George.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Mill Creek Fire Company, www.millcreekfireco.org.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 10, from 6-8 pm, at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, October 11, at 11 am. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle.
For online condolences visit:
www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 8, 2019