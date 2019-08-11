Services
Josephine M. "Joan" Yotka

Josephine M. "Joan" Yotka Obituary
Josephine M. "Joan" Yotka

Middletown - Following a long and eventful life, Josephine M. "Joan" Yotka, age 103, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Born in Winter Park, FL on July 15, 1916, she was a daughter of the late Luigi and Dominica Rose (Galerino) Limonta.

She was a talented seamstress for many years. Joan enjoyed knitting, tending to her vegetable garden, and visiting casinos. She loved to drive and looked forward to wherever the journey took her. A lover of animals, Joan had a special place in her heart for her three cats.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Barbieri; second husband, Frank Yotka; son, Daniel Barbieri; daughter, Diane Barbieri; brother, John Limonta; and sister, Catherine Quirico. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Wasnesky; nephews, Jeffrey J. Quirico (Elaine) and Thomas Quirico (Phyllis); nieces, Susan Borst (Jason), Maryann Diazsandi (Licurgo), and Joann Schlosser (Eric); and her step-son, Frank "Skipper" Yotka.

All services will be held private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
