D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph Church
3255 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church,
3255 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA
Josephine Mealey Obituary
Aston, PA - Remembering Josephine Mealey who passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2018, of Aston with a memorial mass. Josephine worked as a secretary for Department of Labor.

Survivors: Devoted wife of Robert Mealey, loving mother of Alicia (Jason) Laslie.

Also survived by her grandchildren Dylan, Owen, Hope, Audrey, sister of Margaret Lisiewski and Frances Barry.

Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family Sat. Sept. 14th 9:00-9:45 am at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston

Memorial Mass: 10 am.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
