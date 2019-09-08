|
|
Josephine Mealey
Aston, PA - Remembering Josephine Mealey who passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2018, of Aston with a memorial mass. Josephine worked as a secretary for Department of Labor.
Survivors: Devoted wife of Robert Mealey, loving mother of Alicia (Jason) Laslie.
Also survived by her grandchildren Dylan, Owen, Hope, Audrey, sister of Margaret Lisiewski and Frances Barry.
Visitation: Relatives and friends are invited to gather with her family Sat. Sept. 14th 9:00-9:45 am at St. Joseph Church, 3255 Concord Rd., Aston
Memorial Mass: 10 am.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 8, 2019