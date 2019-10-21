Resources
Joshua Baine Jr.


1942 - 2019
Wilmington - Age 77 departed this life on Wed., Oct. 16, 2019, at Gilpin Hall surrounded by family. Joshua leaves to cherish his memory, his children: Shayla Gosa, Joshua Baine,III(Kelley), Jocelyn Fontaine; 7 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Celebration of Life service will be 10 am Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 28 Meadowbrook Ave. Wilm., DE, with a viewing from 8-9:45 am, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraterniy Service will begin at 9 am. Burial in Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019
