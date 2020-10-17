Joshua D. Collins
Earleville, MD - Joshua D. Collins, age 38, of Earleville, MD, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020.
Born in Newark, DE on February 5, 1982, he was a son of Glynn B. and Kathleen A. (Cook) Collins. Joshua earned his Bachelor's degree in Computer Networking from Wilmington University and was working towards receiving his Master's Degree. He worked as an IT Network Technician at Sobieski Services in Newark.
Joshua was kind-hearted, empathetic, loyal and always saw the good in people in every situation. He also made sure he told his loved ones every chance he had that he loved them. Joshua loved watching baseball and football, especially his favorite teams the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Dolphins. He enjoyed relaxing on the beach and loved being out in the water on his boat. In his spare time, he also loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed working on, figuring out and rebuilding computers. Most of all, Joshua enjoyed spending quality time with his family.
Joshua is survived by his children, Jordan Ulmer and Mason Collins; fiancée, Diane Ogden; parents, Glynn B. Collins (fiancée, Margaret Ehmer) and Kathleen A. Collins (fiancé, Jeffrey Chadick); siblings, Shannon Collins of Clayton, Elizabeth Duchene (Ryan) of Bear, Kenny Ehmer of Los Angeles, CA, Timmy Merlino of Delaware City, Brandon Chadick (Bekah) of North East, MD and Brittany Chadick (Tyler) of Chestertown, MD, David and Corrine Ogden; nieces and nephews, Kaia, Kayla, Lilly, Maggie, Zane, McKinley, Grayson and Theodore; grandfather, Donald Cook; and future mother-and-father-in-law, Jenn and Michael Sadler.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 345 Bear Christiana Road, Bear, DE 19701. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joshua's memory to Voices of Hope, Inc., 224 E. Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921.
